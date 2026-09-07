Manipur's latest voter list shows more women than men
India
Manipur's latest voter list is out, and once again, women lead the way: there are more women registered to vote than men.
As of July 1, 2026, the state has 1,960,620 voters in total, showing a steady trend where women are the majority among registered voters.
Manipur electorate: 1,006,962 women, 953,350 men
Chief Electoral Officer Arun Kumar Sinha shared that there are 1,006,962 women and 953,350 men on the rolls, plus 308 third-gender voters.
That means for every 1,000 men in Manipur's electorate, there are 1,056 women, a ratio that easily beats the national average.
This update comes after the completion of the special intensive revision throughout the state.