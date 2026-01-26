Manipur's Republic Day tableau puts local farm heroes on the map

Why does it matter?

The chili isn't just tasty—it's shown with a woman in traditional attire harvesting the Sirarakhong Hathei chili, symbolizing women's participation in agriculture, while Chak-Hao black rice signals Manipur's ambition to export to places like Japan and Europe.

The Tamenglong Orange got its own moment too, set against traditional houses to show off the region's roots.

Plus, with "Organic India" certification over hundreds of hectares, Manipur is serious about going green.

Even the Nong-in bird made an appearance on the float—a nod to balancing tradition with progress.

For anyone into food culture or sustainability, this is one state making moves worth watching.