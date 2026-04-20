Manipur's Ukhrul ambush kills 2, NIA probe, Dikho vows justice
A deadly ambush in Manipur's Ukhrul district on April 19 left two people dead and several injured, just after Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh visited the area to promote peace.
The attack has put a spotlight back on security issues in the state.
Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho promised justice for the victims, while the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will now handle the probe.
Naga Kuki tensions escalate in Manipur
The ambush happened in a Naga-majority area, making things even more tense between Naga and Kuki groups.
While the Kuki Zo Council denied any role in the violence; Tangkhul Naga Long strongly condemned it.
This comes soon after an earlier bomb blast killed two children and led to protests in Manipur's valley districts, showing just how important trust-building is for lasting peace here.