Manipur's Ukhrul ambush kills 2, NIA probe, Dikho vows justice

Naga Kuki tensions escalate in Manipur

The ambush happened in a Naga-majority area, making things even more tense between Naga and Kuki groups.

While the Kuki Zo Council denied any role in the violence; Tangkhul Naga Long strongly condemned it.

This comes soon after an earlier bomb blast killed two children and led to protests in Manipur's valley districts, showing just how important trust-building is for lasting peace here.