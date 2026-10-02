Manish, 40, staged fake kidnapping to extort ₹90L from father
India
Manish, 40, tried to pull off a fake kidnapping with help from two friends, hoping to squeeze ₹90 lakh out of his 62-year-old father, a businessman.
He told his parents he was going to Gadag to collect money from an individual but actually hid away in Belur with his accomplices.
Police use tech to trace Manish
Manish called his dad claiming he'd been kidnapped and demanded ransom of ₹90 lakh, with friends following up about the money.
His worried father called the police, who quickly tracked them down using tech tools.
Once caught, Manish and his friends staged everything just for cash, a reminder that some scams can get pretty elaborate.