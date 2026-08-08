Manish Brahmbhatt begins hunger strike in Sambhajinagar against CJP committee
Manish Brahmbhatt, a youth from Ahmedabad, has started an indefinite hunger strike in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra.
He's calling out the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) for allegedly favoring insiders when picking their new National Working Committee, formed just this week, saying key volunteers were left out while top roles went to close associates of the new national convener, Abhijit Dipke.
Manish Brahmbhatt alleges exclusion, idea copying
Brahmbhatt says he and other volunteers who worked hard for the party weren't even allowed into a recent core committee meeting.
He also claims his social media campaign idea was used by CJP under a different name without credit.
On August 6, he protested outside Dipke's house with another CJP volunteer to demand fair representation.
CJP plans nationwide grassroots expansion
So far, CJP hasn't addressed these allegations directly but says it's still committed to functioning as a grassroots movement and plans to spend the next six months setting up State Coordination Committees, along with Lok Sabha and city-level units across the country.
The party was founded by Abhijit Dipke and says it's still committed to functioning as a grassroots movement.