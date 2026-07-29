Manish Kumar arrested in Bihar, allegedly leaked BPSC TRE-3, ₹1.2cr
India
A former government doctor, Dr. Manish Kumar, has been arrested in Bihar for allegedly leaking the 2024 BPSC TRE-3 exam papers and amassing nearly ₹1.2 crore, charging each person ₹50,000.
He reportedly used clever tricks to reseal question paper boxes so no one would notice they'd been opened.
Bihar fast-track courts in 3 cities
A raid was conducted at Kohinoor Hotel in Bhabua, but Kumar managed to flee.
Although he escaped at first, CCTV footage and college records led police right to him.
Bihar has now set up special fast-track courts in three cities to make sure cheating cases like this get speedy trials and don't drag on forever.