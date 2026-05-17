Manisha Mandhare remanded to CBI custody over NEET paper leak India May 17, 2026

A senior botany lecturer from Maharashtra, Manisha Mandhare, has been sent to the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation, or CBI, for 14 days after being arrested in New Delhi.

She is accused of having access to confidential Botany and Zoology question papers through her association with the National Testing Agency (NTA), which runs the medical entrance test.

This comes as part of a wider probe into leaks affecting this year's exam.