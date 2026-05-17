Manisha Mandhare remanded to CBI custody over NEET paper leak
A senior botany lecturer from Maharashtra, Manisha Mandhare, has been sent to the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation, or CBI, for 14 days after being arrested in New Delhi.
She is accused of having access to confidential Botany and Zoology question papers through her association with the National Testing Agency (NTA), which runs the medical entrance test.
This comes as part of a wider probe into leaks affecting this year's exam.
Mandhare and Wagmare shared NEET questions
According to investigators, Mandhare helped set questions for the May 3 NEET exam and teamed up with Manisha Wagmare to share likely questions with select students.
These students reportedly attended sessions at Mandhare's home where key topics were discussed.
Authorities believe this was part of a bigger scheme to disrupt the fairness of the exam.
Court calls NEET probe initial, crucial
The court called this a "very initial and crucial stage," so Mandhare is now one of nine people detained as the CBI digs deeper into how widespread the leak really was.