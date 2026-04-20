Manja string nearly cuts throat of Lucknow rider Harishankar Yadav
India
A 62-year-old in Lucknow, Harishankar Yadav, had a close call when a banned manja kite string cut his throat while he was riding to Aishbagh.
The sharp pain made him suddenly feel a sharp pain around his neck.
His helmet strap blocked the string from causing a fatal injury.
Illegal manja sales, injuries in Lucknow
Manja-related accidents are up in Lucknow, with one death and 20 injuries reported over a span of one month.
Even though manja, coated with powdered glass, was banned back in 2017, it's still being sold illegally.
Yadav's story is a reminder to always wear helmets and for authorities to actually enforce the ban to keep people safe.