Manja string nearly cuts throat of Lucknow rider Harishankar Yadav

Illegal manja sales, injuries in Lucknow

Manja-related accidents are up in Lucknow, with one death and 20 injuries reported over a span of one month.

Even though manja, coated with powdered glass, was banned back in 2017, it's still being sold illegally.

Yadav's story is a reminder to always wear helmets and for authorities to actually enforce the ban to keep people safe.