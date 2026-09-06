Manjeet Singh Bedi arrested in India on SNAP fraud charges
India
Manjeet Singh Bedi, one of the FBI's top fraud suspects, has been arrested by Indian authorities.
He is accused of scamming at least $600,000 from the US government's SNAP food assistance program.
The FBI confirmed his arrest this week and says they are working to bring him back to the US for trial.
Bedi allegedly cashed benefits then fled
Bedi ran a grocery store in Washington state and allegedly turned food benefits into cash, keeping one-half for himself.
After being charged with wire fraud, he skipped court orders and fled, first to Canada, then India, which led to a federal arrest warrant on May 21.
The FBI says Bedi is the fifth person caught from its new most-wanted fraud list, with suspects together accused of stealing more than $2 billion.