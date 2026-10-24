Manjinder Singh Sirsa asks officials to track Delhi pollution hotspots
Delhi's air quality is slipping again, with the AQI at 230 this week.
In response, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has asked officials to track down pollution hotspots (think busy roads and dusty areas) and come up with targeted fixes.
The idea is to use AQI monitoring data so efforts actually hit where it hurts most.
Traffic causes 20.3% of Delhi pollution
Cars and traffic top the list, making up 20.3% of Delhi's pollution, while homes and industry add smaller but still significant amounts.
Some neighborhoods like Pusa saw AQI levels soar to 324.
Sirsa says managing heavy vehicles and getting people to choose public transport or ditch waste burning can make a real difference.
With Stage One of the Graded Response Action Plan now in place, Delhi is also removing encroachments to help clear the air.