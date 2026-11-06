Manjinder Singh Sirsa urges enforcement amid Delhi AQI 369
Delhi's air is still tough to breathe, with the AQI at 369 and spots like ITO and India Gate hitting Severe levels above 400.
Even with vehicle restrictions and dust control in place, the situation isn't improving much.
Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa is urging authorities to keep up strict enforcement.
Experts: Diwali may worsen Delhi pollution
With Diwali coming up, experts are worried that firecrackers and stubble burning will push pollution even higher.
Moderate northwesterly winds originating from northwest Rajasthan are expected to prevail over the national capital until November 7, but after that, especially post-Diwali on November 9, things could get rougher.
Water sprinkling has started near India Gate, but forecasts say Delhi's air will likely stay unhealthy for now.