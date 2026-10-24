Manjinder Singh Sirsa urges hotspot plans as Delhi AQI 180
India
Delhi's air has been stuck in the "poor" zone for three days straight, with an AQI of 180 after Dussehra.
Smoke and unhelpful weather have made things worse.
To tackle this, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa wants focused action plans for the city's pollution hotspots.
CAQM starts Stage I GRAP NCR
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) just kicked off Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR to help clean things up.
Sirsa is urging people to avoid burning waste and use public transport more, since vehicles cause over 20% of pollution.
He's also calling for better teamwork between agencies to manage traffic and cut down on dust and construction emissions.