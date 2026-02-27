Mannathu Padmanabhan Samadhi visit uncertain for VP Radhakrishnan
India
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan's trip to Mannathu Padmanabhan Samadhi in Kerala is up in the air after the Nair Service Society (NSS) refused to allow a security check at the sacred site.
His two-day visit, starting February 27, also includes attending Saint Berchmans College's centenary celebrations.
NSS doesn't allow police or sniffer dogs inside
The NSS doesn't permit police or sniffer dogs inside the Samadhi, making standard security checks impossible.
Police have flagged this issue and are waiting for guidance from the Vice President's office—his schedule might change because of it.
Interestingly, something similar happened recently when West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose was also denied entry here.