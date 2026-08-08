Manoj Kumar arrested for stealing offerings at Badrinath Temple Uttarakhand

Kumar was actually working for a hydroelectric project and was only at the temple temporarily to help with VIP visits.

During questioning, he admitted to the theft and was taken to his residence at FH-5-I, Room No. 03, Lam Bagad, where they found jewelry, coins, and ₹6,000 in cash, plus photos of the loot on his phone.

He also confessed to selling some items to pilgrims and spending part of the money.

The SIT is continuing its investigation, and further revelations are expected.