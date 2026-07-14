Manoj Kumar Padhy arrested over textbook errors in Odisha schools
India
Manoj Kumar Padhy, former director of Odisha's SCERT, was arrested for allegedly approving school textbooks full of errors for classes one through eight.
The Crime Branch stepped in after a complaint and a probe ordered by the chief minister, suspecting something bigger behind the mistakes.
Odisha textbooks 1,678 errors 175cr loss
Turns out, there were 1,678 mistakes across 55 textbooks, like calling Niyamgiri Hills part of Jharkhand and labeling Isaac Newton as a "great pilot."
These errors led to financial losses of ₹175 crore and sparked criticism against the government.
Padhy and several officials have been suspended, with more still under investigation.