Manoj Sinha's Jammu and Kashmir drive draws over 5 million

Jammu and Kashmir targets drug networks

The focus has shifted from fighting insurgency to cracking down on drug networks: police stations are even putting up posters of known peddlers.

Teams are working with local leaders to spot trafficking hotspots and cut off supply chains.

Since April, authorities have filed hundreds of cases, jailed over 500 smugglers, and even demolished properties tied to drugs.

Srinagar tops the list for drug abuse cases, highlighting why this campaign matters so much for young people across J and K.