Manoj Sinha's Jammu and Kashmir drive draws over 5 million
Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha is leading a 100-day anti-drug drive called Nasha Mukt J and K Abhiyaan, launched on April 11.
The campaign is taking on drug abuse, which has become a big social and security problem in the region, especially with its links to terror funding.
In just a few weeks, more than 5 million people have joined awareness events, turning it into a huge community effort.
Jammu and Kashmir targets drug networks
The focus has shifted from fighting insurgency to cracking down on drug networks: police stations are even putting up posters of known peddlers.
Teams are working with local leaders to spot trafficking hotspots and cut off supply chains.
Since April, authorities have filed hundreds of cases, jailed over 500 smugglers, and even demolished properties tied to drugs.
Srinagar tops the list for drug abuse cases, highlighting why this campaign matters so much for young people across J and K.