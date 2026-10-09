Manoj Talekar claims Panaji Excise commissioner post with forged letter
India
In a wild turn of events in Panaji, Manoj Talekar showed up at the Excise Department claiming he had been appointed the new commissioner, complete with a forged appointment letter.
The staff quickly sensed something was off and called the police, since the actual post had been empty after the last commissioner's transfer.
Talekar paid ₹27L to Ajit Shankhwalkar
Talekar said he paid ₹27 lakh to Ajit Shankhwalkar for that fake letter, which was supposedly signed by the ex-commissioner but didn't match any official records.
Authorities confirmed it was bogus and filed an FIR. Police are now searching for Shankhwalkar.
This whole episode is a reminder of why double-checking documents really matters in government jobs.