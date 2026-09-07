Manoj Yadav uses crane to park SUV on Gopalganj roof
India
In a move that's got everyone talking, a man from Gopalganj, Bihar, used a crane to lift his brand-new Mahindra Scorpio Classic onto the roof of his two-story house.
Manoj Yadav, who works in Israel, wanted to make sure his SUV stayed safe from theft while he was away.
The video of this creative "parking" solution has gone viral across social media.
Locals and netizens question roof capacity
After their driver later left, Yadav's family worried about leaving the car and decided the roof was safer.
While locals and netizens are fascinated by this bold idea, people are also wondering if the rooftop can actually handle the weight of an SUV.