Man's salary to be deducted for paying maintenance to ex-wife India Mar 05, 2026

The Supreme Court has directed a man's employer to deduct ₹25,000 every month from his ₹50,000 salary and send it to his estranged wife for her and their four-year-old daughter's upkeep.

The couple split in 2022, and the wife was living with her uncle.

The court stepped in after the husband ignored earlier orders to pay maintenance, racked up ₹1.38 lakh in dues, skipped out on mediation travel costs, and turned down a lump sum payment offer.