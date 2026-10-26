Mansa and Amritsar protests follow killing of Parvinder Singh Jhota

Punjab is seeing major protests in Mansa and Amritsar after anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota was killed on October 13.

Members of the Insaaf Committee are staging a round-the-clock sit-in in Mansa, KMSC leaders and activists held protests in Amritsar, and Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) expressed solidarity with the Insaaf Committee, blaming the AAP government for not tackling drug trafficking.