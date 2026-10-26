Mansa and Amritsar protests follow killing of Parvinder Singh Jhota
Punjab is seeing major protests in Mansa and Amritsar after anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota was killed on October 13.
Members of the Insaaf Committee are staging a round-the-clock sit-in in Mansa, KMSC leaders and activists held protests in Amritsar, and Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) expressed solidarity with the Insaaf Committee, blaming the AAP government for not tackling drug trafficking.
Protesters demand Mann and Yadav resign
The protests have lasted nearly two weeks, with calls for Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and state police chief Gaurav Yadav to step down.
Jhota's family is refusing his autopsy until action is taken.
Meanwhile, Akal Takht's acting jathedar has asked people everywhere to join a global prayer on October 28 to show support and draw attention to Punjab's ongoing drug crisis.