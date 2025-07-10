Next Article
Mansarovar Yatra: Pilgrims begin journey through Lipulekh Pass
The first group of 45 pilgrims has made it into Tibet via the high-altitude Lipulekh Pass, after getting used to the thin air at Nabhidang.
Their journey includes stops at Taklakot and Darchen before they take on the sacred trek around Mount Kailash and Manasarovar Lake.
For many, it's a spiritual adventure
This year, about 250 people are taking part in the Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra, split into five groups.
The first group is set to return by July 18, while a second batch—including former MP Meenakshi Lekhi—has already started out from Dharchula base camp.
For many, this isn't just a tough trek; it's a spiritual adventure with deep meaning for Hindus (who believe Lord Shiva lives at Mount Kailash) and followers of Buddhism, Jainism, and Bon as well.