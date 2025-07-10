Mansarovar Yatra: Pilgrims begin journey through Lipulekh Pass

For many, it's a spiritual adventure

This year, about 250 people are taking part in the Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra, split into five groups.

The first group is set to return by July 18, while a second batch—including former MP Meenakshi Lekhi—has already started out from Dharchula base camp.

For many, this isn't just a tough trek; it's a spiritual adventure with deep meaning for Hindus (who believe Lord Shiva lives at Mount Kailash) and followers of Buddhism, Jainism, and Bon as well.