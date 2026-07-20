Manthan Vaidya arrested for allegedly killing father's murderer Sanjay Kadu-Deshmukh

In a dramatic turn, Pune rural police arrested 25-year-old Manthan Vaidya for allegedly killing the man who murdered his father in 2003.

Vaidya was just an infant when his father died, but after discovering the killer's identity, he and three accomplices attacked Sanjay Baburao Kadu-Deshmukh on July 11 near Katraj Tunnel.

The group used sharp weapons during the late-night incident.