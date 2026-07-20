Manthan Vaidya arrested for allegedly killing father's murderer Sanjay Kadu-Deshmukh
India
In a dramatic turn, Pune rural police arrested 25-year-old Manthan Vaidya for allegedly killing the man who murdered his father in 2003.
Vaidya was just an infant when his father died, but after discovering the killer's identity, he and three accomplices attacked Sanjay Baburao Kadu-Deshmukh on July 11 near Katraj Tunnel.
The group used sharp weapons during the late-night incident.
Sanjay Kadu-Deshmukh faced 4 murder cases
Kadu-Deshmukh had a reputation as a criminal, facing four murder cases and was recently released on bail.
Police tracked down Vaidya and his accomplices using CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts.
All four suspects are now in custody, with the investigation still ongoing.