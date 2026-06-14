Many Indians rethink East and Central Africa travel amid Ebola
India
Ebola cases in East and Central Africa have made many Indians rethink their summer trips, especially families and work groups.
Ziptrrip says travel interest for these regions has dropped by 15% to 20% since May 2026, with more people postponing or rebooking as they weigh health risks and local medical support.
Uganda and Central Africa trips slump
Trips to Uganda and Central Africa are seeing the biggest drop, while Kenya, Rwanda, and Tanzania are getting some side eye because of their location.
South Africa, Mauritius, Morocco, and Egypt? Still on most bucket lists.
All the news coverage has also sparked a 25% to 30% jump in travel insurance questions—especially from younger travelers who want flexible cancelation options and solid medical coverage just in case.