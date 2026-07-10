Many Telangana private and corporate schools shut after statewide bandh
Many private and corporate schools across Telangana are shut today after student groups called a statewide bandh, protesting government education policies.
Most private and corporate schools informed parents ahead of time about possible closures and transport issues.
Government schools, though, are officially open since no holiday was declared, so parents have been told to double-check with their child's school.
SFI AISF oppose Telangana school merger
The protest is led by groups like SFI and AISF, who want the government to rethink merging nearly 27,000 government schools into around 4,000 cluster campuses, a move they say could hurt access and quality.
They're also asking for stricter rules on private school fees, more teachers and education officers to fill vacant spots, and a dedicated education minister to focus on these issues.