Many Telangana private and corporate schools shut after statewide bandh

SFI AISF oppose Telangana school merger

The protest is led by groups like SFI and AISF, who want the government to rethink merging nearly 27,000 government schools into around 4,000 cluster campuses, a move they say could hurt access and quality.

They're also asking for stricter rules on private school fees, more teachers and education officers to fill vacant spots, and a dedicated education minister to focus on these issues.