Maoist leader Amitabh Bagchi gets bail after 16 years India Feb 28, 2026

After spending 16 years in jail, senior CPI (Maoist) leader Amitabh Bagchi has been granted bail by the Telangana High Court in connection with a crime registered in 2008 in which he was accused of conspiring against the state.

Bagchi, originally from Kolkata and an alumnus of Jadavpur University, has been in judicial custody since February 2010 for his role in Naxalite activities and has been detained at different jails, including Cherlapalli prison.