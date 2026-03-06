Maoist leader Ganapathy considering surrender after decades in hiding: Report
Muppala Lakshmana Rao—better known as Ganapathy—was once the top leader of CPI (Maoist) and has been underground for decades.
Now 76 (as of March 2026; born June 16, 1949; turns 77 on June 16, 2026), he's reportedly considering surrendering to Union Home Minister Amit Shah after decades in hiding.
Ganapathy helped found the People's War Group in 1980 and was deeply involved in armed leftist movements.
Health issues and family pressure
Ganapathy played a major role in the 1978 Jagital peasant revolt and later expanded Maoist operations beyond the Telugu-speaking states.
He's wanted for several cases, including a high-profile murder from 1976. Poor health has kept him hidden in Nepal for years.
Recently, he was urged by family members to give up underground life. With only 11 Telangana natives still underground—and a government deadline to end Maoist influence by March 31, 2026—his possible surrender is seen as a big step toward closing this chapter.