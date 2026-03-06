Maoist leader Ganapathy considering surrender after decades in hiding: Report

Health issues and family pressure

Ganapathy played a major role in the 1978 Jagital peasant revolt and later expanded Maoist operations beyond the Telugu-speaking states.

He's wanted for several cases, including a high-profile murder from 1976. Poor health has kept him hidden in Nepal for years.

Recently, he was urged by family members to give up underground life. With only 11 Telangana natives still underground—and a government deadline to end Maoist influence by March 31, 2026—his possible surrender is seen as a big step toward closing this chapter.