Maoist leader with ₹25 lakh bounty surrenders: Big catch
India
In a major move for the region, Papa Rao, a top Maoist leader with a ₹25 lakh bounty, surrendered to police in Bastar, Chhattisgarh, along with 17 aides and their weapons.
The surrender happened at Kutru police station in Bijapur district and is seen as a big win for efforts to reduce Maoist influence in the area.
An 'NDTV' reporter played crucial role in this development
Interestingly, an NDTV reporter helped make this possible by reaching out to Rao through letters in January 2026 and later working with state officials to safely arrange the surrender.
This rare collaboration between media and government could mean big changes ahead for Bastar's fight against Maoist groups.