Maoist leader with ₹25 lakh bounty surrenders: Big catch India Mar 25, 2026

In a major move for the region, Papa Rao, a top Maoist leader with a ₹25 lakh bounty, surrendered to police in Bastar, Chhattisgarh, along with 17 aides and their weapons.

The surrender happened at Kutru police station in Bijapur district and is seen as a big win for efforts to reduce Maoist influence in the area.