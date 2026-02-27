Maoist menace finally ends in Bihar after decades-long battle
India
Big news from Bihar—after decades of fighting, the state has officially declared itself free from Maoist influence.
This comes right after Suresh Koda (also known as Mustakim), a top Maoist commander wanted in over 60 cases, turned himself in to police recently. He'd been evading arrest for 25 years.
End of an era
Koda's surrender—complete with handing over rifles and hundreds of rounds of ammo—marks the end of an era for Bihar.
It follows other recent high-profile surrenders and is part of a bigger push by the state: offering rewards, job training, and a fresh start to those who give up arms.
For young people in Bihar, this means more peace and new opportunities ahead instead of violence that's lasted generations.