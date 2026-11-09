Mapusa child aged 3 allegedly sexually assaulted in dilapidated building
India
A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Mapusa, North Goa, where a three-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted at a dilapidated building on November 8.
She was found crying by a passerby, who quickly got help.
The child received medical care and is now stable.
Police register case, review CCTV footage
Police have registered a case and are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to track down whoever was responsible.
The girl had been with her family selling balloons for Diwali in the Mapusa market when this happened.
Authorities say they're working hard to catch the accused.