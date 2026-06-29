Maharashtra makes Marathi compulsory in all schools
What's the story
The Maharashtra government has made the teaching of the Marathi language compulsory in all schools, irrespective of the medium. School Education Minister Dada Bhuse announced this decision while replying to a debate during Question Hour in the legislative assembly. The mandate is applicable for Classes 1-10 under the Maharashtra Compulsory Teaching and Learning of Marathi Language in Schools Act, 2020.
Penalties outlined
Notices before penalties
Bhuse said schools must appoint qualified Marathi teachers and compliance would be monitored through regular inspections. Schools failing to comply will be given a notice first. If they still don't teach Marathi, they could be fined up to ₹1 lakh. "If there is continued non-compliance, the school's recognition can also be cancelled under the government decision," he said. The minister emphasized that teaching Marathi isn't just a formality and examinations will be conducted for every class.
Compliance enforcement
'Legislators should ensure compliance'
Bhuse also urged legislators to visit schools in their constituencies and ensure compliance with the Marathi teaching mandate. He warned officials who fail to enforce the law could face action themselves. The minister also stressed that schools should sing the state song "Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha" with due respect, similar to how they would treat the National Anthem.
Textbook revisions
Revision of school textbooks
The discussion also touched upon school textbooks and alleged historical inaccuracies. Bhuse said the state government had requested the Centre to expand coverage of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in CBSE textbooks. He said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had accepted this request and expanded content on Shivaji Maharaj to 22 pages. The state is also revising textbooks to restore lessons on eminent personalities omitted from earlier editions.