Maharashtra makes Marathi compulsory in all schools 

Penalties outlined

Notices before penalties

Bhuse said schools must appoint qualified Marathi teachers and compliance would be monitored through regular inspections. Schools failing to comply will be given a notice first. If they still don't teach Marathi, they could be fined up to ₹1 lakh. "If there is continued non-compliance, the school's recognition can also be cancelled under the government decision," he said. The minister emphasized that teaching Marathi isn't just a formality and examinations will be conducted for every class.