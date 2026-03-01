March 2026: Check school holiday list for major Indian festivals

Holi holidays in different states

Holi holidays aren't the same everywhere: Uttar Pradesh gets March 2-4 off, Bihar and Jharkhand close on March 3-4, while Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab take a break on March 4, though some sources list Delhi and Haryana for March 3-4.

Other states like Maharashtra, MP, Rajasthan, Assam (for Dol Jatra), and Telangana mostly close on March 3, while Uttarakhand appears in sources for both March 3 and March 4.