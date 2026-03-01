March 2026: Check school holiday list for major Indian festivals
March is basically a festival marathon for schools across India—expect lots of days off.
Big breaks include Holi (March 4, with Holika Dahan on March 3 in many states), Eid al-Fitr (around March 21), Ram Navami (March 26), and Mahavir Jayanti (March 31).
There are also plenty of regional festivals sprinkled throughout the month.
Holi holidays in different states
Holi holidays aren't the same everywhere: Uttar Pradesh gets March 2-4 off, Bihar and Jharkhand close on March 3-4, while Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab take a break on March 4, though some sources list Delhi and Haryana for March 3-4.
Other states like Maharashtra, MP, Rajasthan, Assam (for Dol Jatra), and Telangana mostly close on March 3, while Uttarakhand appears in sources for both March 3 and March 4.
Other important holidays in March
Besides the big ones, keep an eye out for Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, and Chaitra Navratri on March 19 in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra.
Some northern states will also observe Shaheed Diwas on March 23.
Don't forget to check your school's calendar!
With so many holidays—plus weekends—your school schedule could get tricky.
Double-check your school's calendar so you don't miss important exam dates or updates!