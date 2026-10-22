Marco Rubio meets Mukesh Ambani in Jamnagar on energy partnerships
India
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stopped by Jamnagar, Gujarat, to meet Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani.
The big topic? Commercial partnerships across conventional and new energy.
They chatted about making energy supplies more reliable, boosting tech, and building stronger supply chains: basically, how India and the US can power up together.
Rubio tours Reliance New Energy facilities
Rubio got a firsthand look at Reliance's New Energy giga-factories and data centers with Mukesh and Anant Ambani.
The tour highlighted how Jamnagar is shaping up as a hotspot for deep-tech and advanced manufacturing.
Both sides also explored how combining strengths in energy and digital tech could support the growing digital economy.