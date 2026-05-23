US Secretary of State invites PM Modi to White House

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is on a four-day visit to India, started his trip in Kolkata, where he visited the headquarters of Saint Teresa's Missionaries of Charity before heading to Delhi. In the national capital, Rubio met Prime Minister Narendra Modi for over an hour. During their meeting, he invited PM Modi to the White House on behalf of US President Donald Trump .

Diplomatic discussions Rubio's visit to India Rubio's visit aims to strengthen the US-India partnership, with both Trump and Modi personally invested in its progress. The talks are expected to cover topics like the US-Iran war's economic impact and recent tensions over tariffs imposed on India. After his meeting with PM Modi, Rubio will hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and attend a Quad foreign ministers' meeting in Delhi on Tuesday.

Cultural engagement Visit to Kolkata Rubio's Kolkata visit included a stop at the Missionaries of Charity, paying homage to Mother Teresa's legacy. He was accompanied by his wife, Jeanette D Rubio, during this trip. The US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, emphasized that such moments show how the US-India partnership is based on shared values and selfless service.

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