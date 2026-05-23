US Secretary of State Marco Rubio wraps up Kolkata visit

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio has wrapped up the Kolkata leg of his first-ever visit to India. The trip to India, which started on Saturday and ends on Tuesday, is a significant diplomatic endeavor between the US and India. It comes after a 14-year hiatus since a US Secretary of State last visited Kolkata.

Diplomatic meetings Visits Missionaries of Charity, interacts with officials During his brief stay in Kolkata, Rubio, accompanied by his wife Jeanette Dousdebes Rubio, visited the Missionaries of Charity, an organization founded by Mother Teresa. He also visited a children's home and interacted with officials of the charitable organization. US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor accompanied him during these visits.

Strengthening relations Visit to boost US-India ties The visit is expected to strengthen the bilateral ties between the US and India. It comes ahead of key Quad consultations and discussions on energy cooperation. Before leaving for India, Rubio had expressed interest in expanding US energy exports to India, saying, "We want to sell them as much energy as they'll buy."

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