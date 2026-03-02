Mark Carney's India visit: Antilia hosts lunch for Canadian PM
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and his wife Diana Fox Carney got a warm welcome from Mukesh and Nita Ambani at their Mumbai home, Antilia, during Carney's first official trip to India (Feb 27-Mar 2).
The evening mixed classical dance and folk music, with Reliance calling it a lovely afternoon celebrating India's rich artistic heritage.
Carney's trip to India
Carney's trip wasn't just about culture—he met Indian and Canadian business leaders, innovators, and educators in Mumbai before heading to Delhi for talks with PM Modi.
Their discussions focused on trade, energy, critical minerals, education, and people-to-people ties.
With both countries working to move past earlier tensions, the visit was a step toward stronger economic and cultural connections.