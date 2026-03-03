Mark your calendars: lunar eclipse falls on Holi India Mar 03, 2026

Mark your calendars: a total lunar eclipse is happening on March 3, 2026—right on Holi!

If you're in India, the eclipse interval is roughly 3:20pm-6:47pm IST, but the Moon will be below the horizon for much of that period in many parts of the country; totality (when the Moon can appear red) is roughly 4:35-5:33pm IST and will be visible at moonrise only in northeastern areas, while most major cities will see only the final stages after the Moon rises (around 6:26pm in some places).