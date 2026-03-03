Mark your calendars: lunar eclipse falls on Holi
Mark your calendars: a total lunar eclipse is happening on March 3, 2026—right on Holi!
If you're in India, the eclipse interval is roughly 3:20pm-6:47pm IST, but the Moon will be below the horizon for much of that period in many parts of the country; totality (when the Moon can appear red) is roughly 4:35-5:33pm IST and will be visible at moonrise only in northeastern areas, while most major cities will see only the final stages after the Moon rises (around 6:26pm in some places).
Which Indian cities will see the eclipse?
Northeast India (Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland) gets the best view with the full eclipse at moonrise.
Kolkata and Patna will see a big partial eclipse, while cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad can spot a quick partial show from 6:26pm to 6:46pm.
Western India will only catch the faint penumbral phase.
How to watch it?
No fancy gear needed—just look east at dusk for the rising moon. Binoculars make it even cooler if you have them.
Clear skies help! The eclipse is also visible across much of Asia, Australia, and both Americas if you're traveling or want to share with friends abroad.