Markandayan denied bail over alleged threat against C. Joseph Vijay
India
Vilathikulam MLA G.V. Markandayan won't be getting out on bail anytime soon.
A Thoothukudi court turned down his request after he was arrested for allegedly threatening Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay at a public event.
The judge sided with the prosecution, which said Markandayan's remarks were a serious security risk.
Court denies police questioning extension
Police wanted more time to question Markandayan, but the court said no, with the petitioner's counsel pointing out he'd already been grilled for 11 hours since his July 20 arrest.
For now, he'll stay in Palayamkottai Central Prison until at least August 3, while the case continues.