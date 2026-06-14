Marriage fallout near Jabalpur sparks Majhauli family clash, 16 booked India Jun 14, 2026

Things got heated in Majhauli, near Jabalpur, when a marriage arrangement fell apart.

A woman decided not to marry her partner, saying she needed her family's approval.

Her family then set up another match for her, but after the ex shared personal messages and photos with the new groom's side, the alliance was called off, sparking major tension between both families.