Marriage fallout near Jabalpur sparks Majhauli family clash, 16 booked
Things got heated in Majhauli, near Jabalpur, when a marriage arrangement fell apart.
A woman decided not to marry her partner, saying she needed her family's approval.
Her family then set up another match for her, but after the ex shared personal messages and photos with the new groom's side, the alliance was called off, sparking major tension between both families.
Saraf Tiwari families clash, vehicles torched
Late Friday night, the Saraf and Tiwari families tried to settle things near the local police station, but ended up fighting with sticks and clubs.
In all the chaos, two vehicles were set on fire and people nearby panicked.
Police had to step in to calm things down while firefighters took care of the blaze.
SP Sampat Upadhyay confirms counter-cases filed
According to Jabalpur Superintendent of Police Sampat Upadhyay, counter-cases have been filed against both families: 16 people are facing charges like rioting.
Extra police have been deployed, and things are now under control as investigations continue.