Married 18 year old woman missing from Gwalior Zoo found
India
An 18-year-old married woman who vanished from Gwalior Zoo earlier this month has been found safe after nearly three weeks.
She was last seen in closed-circuit television footage riding pillion with another man, which led her husband to report her missing.
Police are now looking into what really happened.
Woman accepted ride from Armaan Khan
The woman told police she got lost at the zoo and accepted a ride from Armaan Khan, the man seen with her, while her husband suspected she had eloped.
Police say since she is an adult, it is her choice as long as there was no force involved.
Her statement will be recorded in court, and investigators are still checking Khan's role in the whole incident.