Marxist historian Sumit Sarkar dies in New Delhi at 87

Sarkar taught at the University of Delhi and was a Fellow of Wolfson College, Oxford, inspiring students in Delhi and during visiting professorships in the United States and Europe with his clear, engaging lectures.

His books (like Modern India and Swadeshi Movement in Bengal, 1903-1908) are still go-to reads for anyone curious about India's past.

Friends and colleagues remembered him for making complex ideas easy to grasp, and Anirban Bandyopadhyay said, "He always listened to younger people, and always had a smile."