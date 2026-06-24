Mary the Labrador helps Babrala police identify sexual assault suspect
A seven-year-old Labrador named Mary turned detective hero in Babrala, Uttar Pradesh, after a sexual assault case stalled with no clues or witnesses.
When police had nowhere to turn, Mary stepped in and changed the game.
Mary tracks scent to Sandeep
As part of the Sambhal police dog squad, Mary was handed a towel from the crime scene. She tracked its scent right to the accused's house a few hundred meters away, helping officers identify Sandeep.
When police tried to arrest him on June 22, Sandeep fired at them and got injured in the exchange.
Mary receives ₹10,000, Bishnoi calls asset
Mary's efforts didn't go unnoticed: she received ₹10,000 and praise from Superintendent Krishan Kumar Bishnoi, who called her an asset.
A gold medalist since her training days in 2019, she's helped crack several cases for the squad.