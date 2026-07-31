Masked assault on Bengaluru student after NEET-UG 2026 protests
A 19-year-old student was attacked by four masked men in Bengaluru after joining protests over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.
The assault happened near BEL Circle, where the attackers reportedly asked him, "Do you want Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resign?" before hitting his leg with a wooden log.
The student has filed a police complaint, and an investigation is underway.
Student protests prompted Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation
This attack comes amid recently concluded student-led protests, including groups like the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), demanding accountability for the exam leak.
The movement even saw climate activist Sonam Wangchuk go on hunger strike, and peaked with a Sansad Chalo march in July.
These efforts led to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and promises of more transparency in competitive exams.