Masked attacker fires 2 shots at Gurdwara Sri Gopalsar Sahib

On the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday in Ludhiana's Gagra village, a masked person fired two shots at the gate of Gurdwara Sri Gopalsar Sahib. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

The attacker left behind a letter threatening the gurdwara's chief sevadar Baba Amarjit Singh and committee member Gurinder Singh Rumi.

Police have filed an FIR and are checking CCTV footage to track down who was behind it.