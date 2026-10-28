Masked attacker fires 2 shots at Gurdwara Sri Gopalsar Sahib
On the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday in Ludhiana's Gagra village, a masked person fired two shots at the gate of Gurdwara Sri Gopalsar Sahib. Thankfully, no one was hurt.
The attacker left behind a letter threatening the gurdwara's chief sevadar Baba Amarjit Singh and committee member Gurinder Singh Rumi.
Police have filed an FIR and are checking CCTV footage to track down who was behind it.
Letter cites siropas, issues death threats
The letter called out the gurdwara committee for giving ceremonial robes (siropas) to certain political leaders, and included death threats for Singh and Rumi.
It also mentioned a previous shooting at Rumi's house during local elections, so this seems planned rather than random.
Police say there was even an accomplice standing with a bike at some distance from the spot, making it clear this was organized.