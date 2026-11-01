Masked man abducts newlywed woman from Chhathiyarda village Mehsana
A 20-year-old recently married woman was kidnapped from her house in Chhathiyarda village, Mehsana, on Friday afternoon.
A masked man carrying a sharp weapon burst in, threatened her mother-in-law, and dragged her into a white Ertiga car with two others helping him escape.
The whole thing happened quickly and left the family shaken.
Family tensions with Neelkumar, police search
Just weeks earlier, there was tension between the woman's family and her new husband, Neelkumar: she'd chosen to stay with him after their June wedding despite her family wanting her back.
During the abduction, Savitaben tried to intervene, and she was forced into one of three getaway vehicles.
Police are now investigating and searching for both the woman and those involved.