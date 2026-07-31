'You dare demand Modi's resignation?' Masked men attack AISA student
What's the story
A 19-year-old student of the All India Students Association (AISA), who took part in the recent student protests, was allegedly attacked in Bengaluru on July 30. The incident took place in Jalahalli when four masked men on two-wheelers allegedly stopped the student and confirmed his identity. After confirming, they asked, "Do you want Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resign?" before hitting him with a wooden object.
Legal proceedings
Student returning home after having dinner
The student was left with a severe leg injury and had to get his leg plastered.
An FIR has been registered at Jalahalli Police Station against unidentified persons for voluntarily causing hurt and wrongful restraint under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
No arrests have been made yet but the students' organization alleged that the attackers were "suspected goons" affiliated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).
Allegations made
Attackers were suspected ABVP goons: AISA
The AISA accused ABVP of being "henchmen of the RSS-BJP regime in suppressing dissent across the country."
The police said they have registered an FIR against unknown persons but it does not mention any organizational affiliation.
"Efforts are on to identify and trace the four accused," a police officer said.
The student had participated in protests over the NEET paper leak controversy.
The protest ended with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and a commitment to education reforms.