'You dare demand Modi's resignation?' Masked men attack AISA student 

The student was left with a severe leg injury and had to get his leg plastered.

An FIR has been registered at Jalahalli Police Station against unidentified persons for voluntarily causing hurt and wrongful restraint under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

No arrests have been made yet but the students' organization alleged that the attackers were "suspected goons" affiliated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).