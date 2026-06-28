Masked men break into retired judge Giribala Singh's Bhopal house
India
Early Sunday morning, three masked men broke into the Bhopal house of retired judge Giribala Singh, who is already in the spotlight as an accused in the Twisha Sharma case.
They grabbed gold jewelry and some important documents before being interrupted by police.
Police recover stolen items, probe CCTV
The burglars ditched the stolen items during a scuffle with police and got away, but officers managed to recover everything.
Investigators are now checking CCTV footage to track down the suspects and are also looking into whether this break-in was random or connected to the ongoing Sharma case.
Police expressed confidence that the accused would be arrested soon.