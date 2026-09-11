Iranian president Pezeshkian lands in India for BRICS Summit

According to ISNA news agency, before traveling to India, the Iranian President emphasized the significance of the BRICS summit, saying, "Independence, solidarity, sustainability, resistance, and innovation are the summit's slogans, and economic, financial, industrial, and trade issues will be discussed at this summit."

He said a special bank has been formed within the BRICS framework, and "we are going to see investment from countries so that interactions between countries and members can be carried out without dependence on the dollar."