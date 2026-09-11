Iranian president Pezeshkian lands in India for BRICS Summit
What's the story
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has arrived in New Delhi to attend the 18th BRICS Summit. The summit will be held on September 12-13. Speaking before his departure from Tehran, President Pezeshkian said "the goal of BRICS is to confront unilateralism." "We hope to get closer to this goal day by day. Of course, we know that economic issues are complex and we need new approaches to reduce totalitarianism and unilateralism in the world," he said.
Summit agenda
Special bank formed within BRICS framework
According to ISNA news agency, before traveling to India, the Iranian President emphasized the significance of the BRICS summit, saying, "Independence, solidarity, sustainability, resistance, and innovation are the summit's slogans, and economic, financial, industrial, and trade issues will be discussed at this summit."
He said a special bank has been formed within the BRICS framework, and "we are going to see investment from countries so that interactions between countries and members can be carried out without dependence on the dollar."
Twitter Post
Pezeshkian arrives in India
#WATCH | Delhi: President of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian arrives in India for the BRICS Summit 2026. pic.twitter.com/b62l8e47sB— ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2026
Bilateral talks
India has supported peace and stability in West Asia: Modi
The Iranian President will hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi later in the day.
During their previous meeting at the SCO Summit in Bishkek, PM Modi had reiterated India's support for peace and stability in West Asia.
He also expressed India's willingness to cooperate closely with Iran through multilateral platforms such as BRICS and SCO.
Key issues
Regional connectivity to be a major topic of discussion
Regional connectivity is expected to be a major topic of discussion during Modi's meeting with Pezeshkian.
The development of Chabahar Port, which India has invested in as an alternative trade route to Afghanistan and Central Asia, will likely be a focal point.
Both countries are also looking to expand bilateral trade beyond traditional sectors by discussing new trade channels and easier cross-border payments using local currencies.