Massive avalanche hits Sonamarg, travel comes to a standstill
A huge avalanche swept through Sonamarg's Sarbal area in Jammu and Kashmir late Tuesday night, engulfing houses and vehicles and sending snow toward nearby hotels.
Luckily, no one was hurt. The area had already been on high alert because of heavy snowfall.
Why does this matter?
The avalanche has caused major travel chaos—National Highway 44 is shut near Qazigund and Banihal, leaving tourists stranded.
All flights at Srinagar airport were canceled due to unsafe conditions.
Authorities have issued fresh avalanche warnings for several districts to keep people safe during the ongoing snowstorm.