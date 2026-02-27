Quake lasted few seconds

Massive earthquake jolts Kolkata; offices evacuated

01:39 pm Feb 27, 2026

Strong tremors were felt across Kolkata at around 1:30pm on Friday after a 5.4-magnitude quake ⁠struck neighboring Bangladesh. The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said that the earthquake struck 17km southeast of Satkhira in the country's Khulna Division. The quake was at a depth of 35 km. Authorities have yet to confirm any damage to properties or casualties.