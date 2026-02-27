LOADING...
Quake lasted few seconds

Massive earthquake jolts Kolkata; offices evacuated 

By Chanshimla Varah
Feb 27, 2026
01:39 pm
What's the story

Strong tremors were felt across Kolkata at around 1:30pm on Friday after a 5.4-magnitude quake ⁠struck neighboring Bangladesh. The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said that the earthquake struck 17km southeast of Satkhira in the country's Khulna Division. The quake was at a depth of 35 km. Authorities have yet to confirm any damage to properties or casualties.

Residence

The earthquake lasted a few seconds

According to accounts, the earthquake lasted a few seconds, and residents in various parts of the city, including business complexes, reported swaying furniture and vibrating structures. Employees in commercial hubs also hurriedly vacated their offices and gathered in open spaces, unsure of the severity of the tremor. "Possibly the strongest tremors I have felt in life," wrote X user Annesha Ghosh.

Twitter Post

Union MoS Majumdar was addressing  gathering when quake hit 

