Massive earthquake jolts Kolkata; offices evacuated
Strong tremors were felt across Kolkata at around 1:30pm on Friday after a 5.4-magnitude quake struck neighboring Bangladesh. The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said that the earthquake struck 17km southeast of Satkhira in the country's Khulna Division. The quake was at a depth of 35 km. Authorities have yet to confirm any damage to properties or casualties.
According to accounts, the earthquake lasted a few seconds, and residents in various parts of the city, including business complexes, reported swaying furniture and vibrating structures. Employees in commercial hubs also hurriedly vacated their offices and gathered in open spaces, unsure of the severity of the tremor. "Possibly the strongest tremors I have felt in life," wrote X user Annesha Ghosh.
Union MoS Majumdar was addressing gathering when quake hit
Kolkata, West Bengal: An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 was felt in Kolkata.— IANS (@ians_india) February 27, 2026
Union MoS Sukanta Majumdar was addressing a gathering when an earthquake struck Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/I1OU6k5SCl