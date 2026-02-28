AP: 18 dead, several injured in Kakinada firecracker unit blast

A devastating explosion at the Suryasri Fireworks Centre in Vetlapalem village, Kakinada district, Andhra Pradesh , has left at least 18 people dead, according to a report by ETV Bharat. The blast occurred around 2:00pm on Saturday, and most of the deceased are believed to be women workers of the factory. The impact of the explosion was so strong that it created cracks in a nearby private school's roof and was heard up to five kilometers away.

Explosion impact Victims thrown into nearby fields The blast was so powerful that it threw some victims into nearby fields, and dense smoke engulfed the area. 8 people who were seriously injured have been rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. The incident has left several others injured, and more details are awaited as authorities continue to assess the situation.

Government response CM Naidu orders relief measures Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu was briefed about the incident while on a tour in Vizianagaram. He immediately ordered relief measures and directed Home Minister Vangalapudi Anita to visit the site of the incident. The Kakinada District Superintendent's office confirmed that at least 10 workers were burnt alive in the blast at Surya Fire Works, one of four manufacturing units owned by Adabala Veerababu in Vetlapalem village.

